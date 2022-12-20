Merry Christmas & Happy Holidays

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This motion graphic/animation was created using After Effects and MediaCore and assets from Envato. This animation was created to observe the Christmas Holiday. This animation will be shown on 88 ABW PA social media sites. (U.S. Air Force graphic layout by civilian Visual Information Specialist/Graphics Darius J. Parker)