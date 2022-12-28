Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    YPG 2022 Wrap Up Video

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    12.28.2022

    Video by Eugene Garcia 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    2022 brought new leaders, infrastructure and technology to U.S. Army Proving Ground and its test centers. Here's a look back.

    Date Taken: 12.28.2022
    Date Posted: 12.28.2022 14:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 869724
    VIRIN: 221228-A-IK096-204
    Filename: DOD_109392620
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: YUMA, AZ, US 

    #YPG #Year in Review

