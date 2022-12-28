50th Anniversary of the Norwegian Exchange

In 1973, Norwegian Home Guard’s Maj. Gen. Herluf Nygaard and the Chief of the National Guard, Maj. Gen. Francis S. Greenlief, agreed to begin an annual exchange of troops in an effort to expand operational best practices in addition to build international friendships across the Atlantic. The following year, the exchange began and has since become the longest-running military exchange partnership between any two nations. In February 2023, the Minnesota National Guard and Norwegian Home Guard will celebrate the 50th anniversary of this relationship.
