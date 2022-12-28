Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    50th Anniversary of the Norwegian Exchange

    3, NORWAY

    12.28.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sydney Mariette 

    Minnesota National Guard

    In 1973, Norwegian Home Guard’s Maj. Gen. Herluf Nygaard and the Chief of the National Guard, Maj. Gen. Francis S. Greenlief, agreed to begin an annual exchange of troops in an effort to expand operational best practices in addition to build international friendships across the Atlantic. The following year, the exchange began and has since become the longest-running military exchange partnership between any two nations. In February 2023, the Minnesota National Guard and Norwegian Home Guard will celebrate the 50th anniversary of this relationship.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.28.2022
    Date Posted: 12.28.2022 14:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 869722
    VIRIN: 221228-Z-KO357-460
    Filename: DOD_109392613
    Length: 00:05:54
    Location: 3, NO

    TAGS

    50th Anniversary
    Partnership
    Minnesota National Guard
    Norwegian Home Guard

