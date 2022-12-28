50th Anniversary of the Norwegian Exchange

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In 1973, Norwegian Home Guard’s Maj. Gen. Herluf Nygaard and the Chief of the National Guard, Maj. Gen. Francis S. Greenlief, agreed to begin an annual exchange of troops in an effort to expand operational best practices in addition to build international friendships across the Atlantic. The following year, the exchange began and has since become the longest-running military exchange partnership between any two nations. In February 2023, the Minnesota National Guard and Norwegian Home Guard will celebrate the 50th anniversary of this relationship.