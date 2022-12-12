Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp, Wisconsin's adjutant general, addresses the Soldiers and Airmen of the Wisconsin National Guard. In this edition, TAG participates in a walk/run/ruck for the National Guard's 386th birthday, he talks about the National Guard's history, what the National Guard does now, the importance of getting outside, and what it means to him to be in the National Guard. (Wisconsin National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Amber Peck)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2022 13:43
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|869715
|VIRIN:
|221212-Z-PV458-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109392579
|Length:
|00:02:32
|Location:
|WI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, TAG Monthly Message - January 2023, by SSG Amber Peck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
