TAG Monthly Message - January 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/869715" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp, Wisconsin's adjutant general, addresses the Soldiers and Airmen of the Wisconsin National Guard. In this edition, TAG participates in a walk/run/ruck for the National Guard's 386th birthday, he talks about the National Guard's history, what the National Guard does now, the importance of getting outside, and what it means to him to be in the National Guard. (Wisconsin National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Amber Peck)