    TAG Monthly Message - January 2023

    WI, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Amber Peck 

    Wisconsin National Guard Public Affairs Office     

    Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp, Wisconsin's adjutant general, addresses the Soldiers and Airmen of the Wisconsin National Guard. In this edition, TAG participates in a walk/run/ruck for the National Guard's 386th birthday, he talks about the National Guard's history, what the National Guard does now, the importance of getting outside, and what it means to him to be in the National Guard. (Wisconsin National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Amber Peck)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2022
    Date Posted: 12.28.2022 13:43
    Category: Series
    Length: 00:02:32
    #WING
    #TAG
    #WisGuard
    #NationalGuard
    #WisconsinNationalGuard
    #NationalGuardBirthday

