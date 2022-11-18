The 9th Reconnaissance Wing is responsible for global Intelligence, Reconnaissance, and Surveillance and operates the U-2 Dragon Lady, T-38 Talon, and RQ-4 Global Hawk at Beale Air Force Base, California. The 9th RW conducts 24/7 intelligence missions around the world, 365 days a year. (The majority of this stringer was shot on a 100mm lens as one of four cameras part of a production team. Shot ranges are limited.)(U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Joshua Carroll)
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2022 13:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|869713
|VIRIN:
|221118-F-CA816-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109392566
|Length:
|00:05:11
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 9th Reconnaissance Wing Stringer, by A1C Joshua Carroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT