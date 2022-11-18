Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Stringer

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Joshua Carroll 

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    The 9th Reconnaissance Wing is responsible for global Intelligence, Reconnaissance, and Surveillance and operates the U-2 Dragon Lady, T-38 Talon, and RQ-4 Global Hawk at Beale Air Force Base, California. The 9th RW conducts 24/7 intelligence missions around the world, 365 days a year. (The majority of this stringer was shot on a 100mm lens as one of four cameras part of a production team. Shot ranges are limited.)(U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Joshua Carroll)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2022
    Date Posted: 12.28.2022 13:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 869713
    VIRIN: 221118-F-CA816-1001
    Filename: DOD_109392566
    Length: 00:05:11
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    TAGS

    ACC
    T-38
    AF75
    16AF
    BealeAFB
    Reccetown

