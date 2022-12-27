Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 end of year video

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    12.27.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Corinna Diaz 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from across the 49th Wing speak about what they have been most grateful for in 2022 at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Dec. 27, 2022. Members of Holloman have taken time to reflect on not only the mission-based accomplishments the wing has made throughout the year, but the personal accomplishments of each of the Airmen here on base. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Corinna Diaz)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.27.2022
    Date Posted: 12.28.2022 12:35
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 869711
    VIRIN: 221227-F-NB682-1001
    Filename: DOD_109392522
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 end of year video, by A1C Corinna Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Holloman AFB
    grateful
    thankful
    49th Wing
    end of year

