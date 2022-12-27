2022 end of year video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen from across the 49th Wing speak about what they have been most grateful for in 2022 at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Dec. 27, 2022. Members of Holloman have taken time to reflect on not only the mission-based accomplishments the wing has made throughout the year, but the personal accomplishments of each of the Airmen here on base. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Corinna Diaz)