Airmen from across the 49th Wing speak about what they have been most grateful for in 2022 at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Dec. 27, 2022. Members of Holloman have taken time to reflect on not only the mission-based accomplishments the wing has made throughout the year, but the personal accomplishments of each of the Airmen here on base. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Corinna Diaz)
|Date Taken:
|12.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2022 12:35
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|869711
|VIRIN:
|221227-F-NB682-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109392522
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2022 end of year video, by A1C Corinna Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
