On this week's edition of the Marne Minute, 3rd ID Chief of Staff, Col. Ryan McCormack get's us ready for Marne Week 2022. We can't wait to see you here on Fort Stewart, Nov. 28-Dec. 2.
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2022 11:47
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|869705
|VIRIN:
|221121-D-AI640-379
|Filename:
|DOD_109392441
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Marne Minute- Marne Week 2022, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT