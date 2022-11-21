The Marne Minute- Marne Week 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On this week's edition of the Marne Minute, 3rd ID Chief of Staff, Col. Ryan McCormack get's us ready for Marne Week 2022. We can't wait to see you here on Fort Stewart, Nov. 28-Dec. 2.