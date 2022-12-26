The Marne Minute- Holiday Safety

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



It's important to keep safety in mind when celebrating during the Holidays. On this week's Marne Minute, Fort Stewart Senior Safety Director, John Hornick, gives us some tips of how to avoid accidents and injuries during this holiday season.