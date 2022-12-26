It's important to keep safety in mind when celebrating during the Holidays. On this week's Marne Minute, Fort Stewart Senior Safety Director, John Hornick, gives us some tips of how to avoid accidents and injuries during this holiday season.
|Date Taken:
|12.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2022 11:44
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|869702
|VIRIN:
|221226-D-AI640-597
|Filename:
|DOD_109392426
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Marne Minute- Holiday Safety, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS

