    The Marne Minute- Energy Action Month 2022

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2022

    Video by Molly Cooke 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    October is the U.S. Army's Energy Action Month. On this week's Marne Minute, Brett Cowan from the Directorate of Public Works shares some awesome energy conservation tips.

    Date Taken: 10.17.2022
    Date Posted: 12.28.2022 11:46
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 869701
    VIRIN: 221017-D-AI640-463
    Filename: DOD_109392425
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    IMCOM
    AMC
    U.S. Army
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield
    U.S. Army Energy Action Month

