The Marne Minute- Energy Action Month 2022

October is the U.S. Army's Energy Action Month. On this week's Marne Minute, Brett Cowan from the Directorate of Public Works shares some awesome energy conservation tips.
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2022 11:46
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|869701
|VIRIN:
|221017-D-AI640-463
|Filename:
|DOD_109392425
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
