    The Marne Minute- Fire Prevention Week 2022

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2022

    Video by Molly Cooke 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    t's National Fire Prevention Week and Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Fire Emergency Services has several events planned to help spread awareness. In this week's Marne Minute, Deputy Fire Chief Lee Sisco gives us a rundown of what to expect.

    TAGS

    Fire Prevention Week
    3rd Infantry Division
    IMCOM
    AMC
    U.S. Army
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield

