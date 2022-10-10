t's National Fire Prevention Week and Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Fire Emergency Services has several events planned to help spread awareness. In this week's Marne Minute, Deputy Fire Chief Lee Sisco gives us a rundown of what to expect.
|Date Taken:
|10.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2022 11:44
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|869699
|VIRIN:
|221010-D-AI640-199
|Filename:
|DOD_109392414
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
This work, The Marne Minute- Fire Prevention Week 2022, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
