    The Marne Minute- Antiterrorism Awareness Month

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2022

    Video by Molly Cooke 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    August is Antiterrorism Awareness Month. On this week's edition of the Marne Minute, William Payne from the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security, explains how to stay ready and alert not just this month but all year round.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2022
    Date Posted: 12.28.2022 11:44
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 869698
    VIRIN: 220815-D-AI640-011
    Filename: DOD_109392411
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    This work, The Marne Minute- Antiterrorism Awareness Month, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    IMCOM
    AMC
    U.S. Army
    Antiterrorism Awareness Month
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield

