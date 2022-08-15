The Marne Minute- Antiterrorism Awareness Month

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/869698" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

August is Antiterrorism Awareness Month. On this week's edition of the Marne Minute, William Payne from the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security, explains how to stay ready and alert not just this month but all year round.