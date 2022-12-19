On this week's Marne Minute, Fort Stewart Deputy Garrison Chaplain, Maj. Lee Frye reminds our community of the upcoming Christmas services at the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Chapels.
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2022 11:46
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|869697
|VIRIN:
|221219-D-AI640-809
|Filename:
|DOD_109392407
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Marne Minute- Holiday Religious Services, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT