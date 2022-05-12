The Marne Minute- Armed Forces Disciplinary Control Board

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Armed Forces Disciplinary Control Board determines if an off-post establishment needs remediation or to be placed on the off-limits list due to the treat or current impact on life, health, safety, welfare or discipline of service members on Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield. On this week’s Marne Minute, Fort Stewart- Hunter Army Airfield Directorate of Emergency Services Director, Lt. Col. Kris Gardner gives us more information on the AFDCB. To make a report, email DES at Steven.e.murphy16.mil@army.mil.