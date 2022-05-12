Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Marne Minute- Armed Forces Disciplinary Control Board

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2022

    Video by Molly Cooke 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    The Armed Forces Disciplinary Control Board determines if an off-post establishment needs remediation or to be placed on the off-limits list due to the treat or current impact on life, health, safety, welfare or discipline of service members on Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield. On this week’s Marne Minute, Fort Stewart- Hunter Army Airfield Directorate of Emergency Services Director, Lt. Col. Kris Gardner gives us more information on the AFDCB. To make a report, email DES at Steven.e.murphy16.mil@army.mil.

    Date Taken: 12.05.2022
    Date Posted: 12.28.2022 11:44
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 869696
    VIRIN: 221205-D-AI640-672
    Filename: DOD_109392405
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    This work, The Marne Minute- Armed Forces Disciplinary Control Board, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3rd Infantry Division
    IMCOM
    AMC
    U.S. Army
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield
    Fort Stewart Directorate of Emergency Services

