The Armed Forces Disciplinary Control Board determines if an off-post establishment needs remediation or to be placed on the off-limits list due to the treat or current impact on life, health, safety, welfare or discipline of service members on Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield. On this week’s Marne Minute, Fort Stewart- Hunter Army Airfield Directorate of Emergency Services Director, Lt. Col. Kris Gardner gives us more information on the AFDCB. To make a report, email DES at Steven.e.murphy16.mil@army.mil.
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2022 11:44
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|869696
|VIRIN:
|221205-D-AI640-672
|Filename:
|DOD_109392405
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Marne Minute- Armed Forces Disciplinary Control Board, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT