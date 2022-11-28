The Marne Minute- Controlled Burns 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On this week's edition of the Marne Minute, Bryan Whitmore from Fort Stewart/Hunter Army Airfield Environmental Division gives us the details on this year's controlled burn season. The season runs Dec. 1- June 30. Check out the video below for more info and make sure to follow our social media channels for daily burn updates.