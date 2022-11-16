The Marne Minute- Stewart Guardian 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/869693" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

On this week's Marne Minute, find out what you need to know about our full-scale exercise happening Dec. 5-9. Emily Gregory from Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield's Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security shares what you can expect to see with traffic across post, at the access control points, and other locations as we practice to keep our community safe.