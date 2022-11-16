On this week's Marne Minute, find out what you need to know about our full-scale exercise happening Dec. 5-9. Emily Gregory from Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield's Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security shares what you can expect to see with traffic across post, at the access control points, and other locations as we practice to keep our community safe.
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2022 11:46
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|869693
|VIRIN:
|221116-O-WJ404-402
|Filename:
|DOD_109392376
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Marne Minute- Stewart Guardian 2022, by Kevin Larson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
