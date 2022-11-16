Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Marne Minute- Stewart Guardian 2022

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2022

    Video by Kevin Larson 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    On this week's Marne Minute, find out what you need to know about our full-scale exercise happening Dec. 5-9. Emily Gregory from Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield's Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security shares what you can expect to see with traffic across post, at the access control points, and other locations as we practice to keep our community safe.

    Date Taken: 11.16.2022
    Date Posted: 12.28.2022 11:46
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 869693
    VIRIN: 221116-O-WJ404-402
    Filename: DOD_109392376
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    This work, The Marne Minute- Stewart Guardian 2022, by Kevin Larson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    IMCOM
    AMC
    U.S. Army
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield
    Stewart Guardian

