    Sleep is my Super Power

    NE, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2022

    Video by Kevin Schwandt 

    55th Wing Public Affairs

    Mr. Roger Nelson, the Health Promotion Director for Offutt AFB, Nebraska gives a class on the benefits of getting a good and proper night's sleep.

    Date Taken: 12.15.2022
    Date Posted: 12.28.2022 12:06
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 869690
    VIRIN: 221215-F-CV998-397
    Filename: DOD_109392358
    Length: 01:00:38
    Location: NE, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Sleep is my Super Power, by Kevin Schwandt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Offutt AFB
    55th Wing
    55th Medical Group

