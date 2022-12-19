221219-N-GF955-1002
NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Dec. 19, 2022) Video made to highlight the completion of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius’ first Forward Deployed Naval Forces-Europe (FDNF-E) patrol, Dec. 19, 2022. Paul Ignatius, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, has completed a deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet, to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron Lau)
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2022 09:55
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|869687
|VIRIN:
|221219-N-GF955-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109392341
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|ROTA, ES
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) Completes First FDNF-E Patrol in 6th Fleet AOR, by PO2 Aaron Lau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT