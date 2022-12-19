USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) Completes First FDNF-E Patrol in 6th Fleet AOR

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Dec. 19, 2022) Video made to highlight the completion of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius’ first Forward Deployed Naval Forces-Europe (FDNF-E) patrol, Dec. 19, 2022. Paul Ignatius, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, has completed a deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet, to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron Lau)