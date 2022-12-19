Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) Completes First FDNF-E Patrol in 6th Fleet AOR

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ROTA, SPAIN

    12.19.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Aaron Lau 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East, Detachment Southeast

    221219-N-GF955-1002

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Dec. 19, 2022) Video made to highlight the completion of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius’ first Forward Deployed Naval Forces-Europe (FDNF-E) patrol, Dec. 19, 2022. Paul Ignatius, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, has completed a deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet, to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron Lau)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2022
    Date Posted: 12.28.2022 09:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 869687
    VIRIN: 221219-N-GF955-1002
    Filename: DOD_109392341
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: ROTA, ES 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) Completes First FDNF-E Patrol in 6th Fleet AOR, by PO2 Aaron Lau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    U.S. Sixth Fleet
    C6F
    FDNF-E
    U.S. Europe and North Africa Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT