    77th EFGS "Gamblers" Exercise ICT Capabilities

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    11.25.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing, conduct an integrated combat turn (ICT) for an F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft, Nov. 25, 2022, at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. During ICTs, aircrew, maintenance, weapons and fuels Airmen work simultaneously to complete a quick rearm and refuel to reduce ground time and quickly return the aircraft back to the air to execute missions and support operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)

    Date Taken: 11.25.2022
    Date Posted: 12.28.2022 06:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 869681
    VIRIN: 221125-F-FT779-4001
    Filename: DOD_109392118
    Length: 00:03:19
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 77th EFGS "Gamblers" Exercise ICT Capabilities, by SSgt Shannon Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Central Command
    U.S. AFCENT
    Gamblers
    77th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron
    Integrated Combat Turns
    77th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron

