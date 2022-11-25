77th EFGS "Gamblers" Exercise ICT Capabilities

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing, conduct an integrated combat turn (ICT) for an F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft, Nov. 25, 2022, at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. During ICTs, aircrew, maintenance, weapons and fuels Airmen work simultaneously to complete a quick rearm and refuel to reduce ground time and quickly return the aircraft back to the air to execute missions and support operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)