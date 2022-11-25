77th EFGS "Gamblers" Exercise ICT Capabilities

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing, conduct an integrated combat turn (ICT) for an F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft, Nov. 25, 2022, at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. During ICTs, aircrew, maintenance, weapons and fuels Airmen work simultaneously to complete a quick rearm and refuel to reduce ground time and quickly return the aircraft back to the air to execute missions and support operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)
|Date Taken:
|11.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2022 06:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|869681
|VIRIN:
|221125-F-FT779-4001
|Filename:
|DOD_109392118
|Length:
|00:03:19
|Location:
|PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
