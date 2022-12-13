U.S. Airmen from the 443rd Air Expeditionary Squadron security forces flight at Al Asad, Iraq, train members outside of their traditional jobs to augment when needed around base, Dec. 13, 2022. The 443rd has implemented security forces training for the base’s Airmen in order to maximize security capabilities for the installation. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2022 04:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|869679
|VIRIN:
|221213-F-PT849-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109392074
|Length:
|00:02:57
|Location:
|IQ
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Multi-Capable Airmen from the 443rd AES enhance our war-fighting capabilities, by SSgt Ashley Mikaio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
