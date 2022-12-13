Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Multi-Capable Airmen from the 443rd AES enhance our war-fighting capabilities

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    IRAQ

    12.13.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ashley Mikaio 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen from the 443rd Air Expeditionary Squadron security forces flight at Al Asad, Iraq, train members outside of their traditional jobs to augment when needed around base, Dec. 13, 2022. The 443rd has implemented security forces training for the base’s Airmen in order to maximize security capabilities for the installation. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2022
    Date Posted: 12.28.2022 04:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 869679
    VIRIN: 221213-F-PT849-2001
    Filename: DOD_109392074
    Length: 00:02:57
    Location: IQ

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Multi-Capable Airmen from the 443rd AES enhance our war-fighting capabilities, by SSgt Ashley Mikaio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Al Asad Air Base
    Defenders
    Security Forces
    MCA
    Multi-capable Airmen
    443rd AES

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT