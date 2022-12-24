Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    For the Full Story: Yamanote Line, Harajuku

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    12.24.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dean Cates 

    AFN Tokyo

    Video addition of AFN Tokyo's on-going series The Yamanote Line

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.24.2022
    Date Posted: 12.28.2022 00:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 869668
    VIRIN: 221224-N-RG587-381
    Filename: DOD_109392004
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, For the Full Story: Yamanote Line, Harajuku, by PO2 Dean Cates, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Train
    Japan
    Tokyo
    Yamanote

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT