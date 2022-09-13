B-Roll of the operations floor at Ka'ena Point Space Force Station, Hawaii. The personnel of Space Delta 6, Cyberspace Operations Detachment 3, monitor and maintain several satellite tracking radomes at the station. (U.S. Air Force footage captured by Samuel Morse, Staff Sgt. Jared Bunn, Staff Sgt. Franklin Harris and Senior Airman Brooke Wise)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2022 18:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|869662
|VIRIN:
|220913-F-F3230-4001
|Filename:
|DOD_109391923
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|KA'ENA POINT SPACE FORCE STATION, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Ka'ena Point Operations Floor B-Roll, by SSgt Franklin Harris and Samuel Morse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT