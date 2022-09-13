Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ka'ena Point Operations Floor B-Roll

    KA'ENA POINT SPACE FORCE STATION, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Franklin Harris and Samuel Morse

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    B-Roll of the operations floor at Ka'ena Point Space Force Station, Hawaii. The personnel of Space Delta 6, Cyberspace Operations Detachment 3, monitor and maintain several satellite tracking radomes at the station. (U.S. Air Force footage captured by Samuel Morse, Staff Sgt. Jared Bunn, Staff Sgt. Franklin Harris and Senior Airman Brooke Wise)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2022
    Date Posted: 12.27.2022 18:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 869662
    VIRIN: 220913-F-F3230-4001
    Filename: DOD_109391923
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: KA'ENA POINT SPACE FORCE STATION, HI, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ka'ena Point Operations Floor B-Roll, by SSgt Franklin Harris and Samuel Morse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    operations
    satellite
    tracking
    SpaceForceFet
    ops floor

