    FAQ About National Guard Life

    REISTERSTOWN, MD, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Drill Sergeant Gareth Ainsworth, recruiting and retention noncommissioned officer, Recruiting and Retention Battalion, Maryland Army National Guard, answers Google's frequently asked questions about National Guard life at Camp Fretterd Military Reservation's 29th Infantry Division Hall in Reisterstown, Maryland, on Dec. 21, 2022. Before becoming a recruiter, Ainsworth served as an infantryman. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)

    Date Taken: 12.21.2022
    Date Posted: 12.27.2022 16:48
    Length: 00:08:11
    Location: REISTERSTOWN, MD, US 

    Q&A
    Google
    Get to Know Your Recruiter

