U.S. Coast Guard Station Marathon and Coast Guard Cutter Richard Etheridge law enforcement crews stop an illegal migrant venture in the vicinity of Big Pine Key, Florida, Dec. 21, 2022. The people rescued were repatriated to Cuba Dec. 27, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2022 16:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|869659
|VIRIN:
|221221-G-D0107-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109391801
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Coast Guard law enforcement crews stop illagal migrant venture, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT