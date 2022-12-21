Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard law enforcement crews stop illagal migrant venture

    FL, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    U.S. Coast Guard Station Marathon and Coast Guard Cutter Richard Etheridge law enforcement crews stop an illegal migrant venture in the vicinity of Big Pine Key, Florida, Dec. 21, 2022. The people rescued were repatriated to Cuba Dec. 27, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2022
    Date Posted: 12.27.2022 16:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 869659
    VIRIN: 221221-G-D0107-1001
    Filename: DOD_109391801
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: FL, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard law enforcement crews stop illagal migrant venture, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USCG OVS LE Migration

