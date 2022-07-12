LTG Mohan pins on third star.

LTG Mohan assumed duties as the 48th deputy commanding general of AMC and senior commander of Team Redstone, Dec. 2. on Redstone Arsenal, Ala.
(U.S. Army video by Eben Boothby)
