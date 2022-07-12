Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LTG Mohan pins on third star.

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2022

    Video by Eben Boothby 

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    LTG Mohan assumed duties as the 48th deputy commanding general of AMC and senior commander of Team Redstone, Dec. 2. on Redstone Arsenal, Ala.

    (U.S. Army video by Eben Boothby)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2022
    Date Posted: 12.27.2022 15:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 869656
    VIRIN: 221207-A-NF979-943
    Filename: DOD_109391694
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US 

    This work, LTG Mohan pins on third star., by Eben Boothby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Soldiers
    AMC
    Army Materiel Command
    GEN Daly
    LTG Chris Mohan

