Pathfinder Course - Camp Dodge 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/869655" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers from across the country converged on Camp Dodge in August 2022 to attend a Pathfinder course. Staff Sgt. Nicholas Fenske, a North Sioux City, South Dakota, native and infantryman assigned to Troop C, 1st Squadron, 113th Cavalry Regiment, Iowa Army National Guard, and 2nd Lt. Brilee Vargason, a Mount Vernon, Iowa, native and platoon leader with Troop A, 1-113th Cavalry, talked about their favorite parts of the course and the unique opportunity to learn about air traffic control through the Iowa National Guard.



Army Pathfinders are trained to provide navigational aid and advisory services to military aircraft in areas designated by supported unit commanders. During the Pathfinder course, students are instructed in aircraft orientation, aero-medical evacuation, close combat assault, ground to air communication procedures, control center operations, all three phases of a sling load operation, helicopter landing zone and pick up zone operations, and drop zone operations dealing with U.S. military fixed and rotary wing aircraft for personnel and equipment. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Tawny Kruse)