    Serving with honor: California National Guard's Military Funeral Honors Program welcomes seven new team members.

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Kimberly Hill 

    California National Guard Primary   

    California National Guard’s Military Funeral Honors program trains and certifies seven new team members after a weeklong course in San Diego, Dec. 13-18, 2022. The Soldiers were trained by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Zaira Robinson, the state trainer for the program, and are now fully certified in performing military funeral honors throughout the state of California. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Kimberly Hill)

    Date Taken: 12.18.2022
    Date Posted: 12.27.2022 16:12
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 869653
    VIRIN: 221218-Z-HY046-165
    Filename: DOD_109391665
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    TAGS

    Honor Guard
    California National Guard
    veterans
    military funeral
    Military Funeral Honors Program

