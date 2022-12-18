Serving with honor: California National Guard's Military Funeral Honors Program welcomes seven new team members.

California National Guard’s Military Funeral Honors program trains and certifies seven new team members after a weeklong course in San Diego, Dec. 13-18, 2022. The Soldiers were trained by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Zaira Robinson, the state trainer for the program, and are now fully certified in performing military funeral honors throughout the state of California. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Kimberly Hill)
