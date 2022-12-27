NMNG State Partnership Program - Costa Rica

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/869646" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The New Mexico National Guard and the Republic of Costa Rica State

Partnership Program was established in April 2006. The New Mexico

National Guard developed this video to highlight the 2022 subject matter

expert exchanges and key leader engagements executed through synchronized

efforts with the U.S. Embassy, USSOUTHCOM, and Costa Rica’s strategic goals

and objectives applicable to security cooperation efforts in the western

hemisphere.