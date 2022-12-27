NMNG State Partnership Program - Costa Rica

The New Mexico National Guard and the Republic of Costa Rica State
Partnership Program was established in April 2006. The New Mexico
National Guard developed this video to highlight the 2022 subject matter
expert exchanges and key leader engagements executed through synchronized
efforts with the U.S. Embassy, USSOUTHCOM, and Costa Rica’s strategic goals
and objectives applicable to security cooperation efforts in the western
hemisphere.
|Date Taken:
|12.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2022 13:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|869646
|VIRIN:
|221104-Z-IK049-1001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_109391571
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|NM, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
