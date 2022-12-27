Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMNG State Partnership Program - Costa Rica

    NM, UNITED STATES

    12.27.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Joint Force Headquarters - New Mexico National Guard

    The New Mexico National Guard and the Republic of Costa Rica State
    Partnership Program was established in April 2006. The New Mexico
    National Guard developed this video to highlight the 2022 subject matter
    expert exchanges and key leader engagements executed through synchronized
    efforts with the U.S. Embassy, USSOUTHCOM, and Costa Rica’s strategic goals
    and objectives applicable to security cooperation efforts in the western
    hemisphere.

    Date Taken: 12.27.2022
    Date Posted: 12.27.2022 13:09
    Location: NM, US

    New Mexico
    State Partnership Program
    Costa Rica
    SPP

