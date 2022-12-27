U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity: A year in review, August 2022

In August, USAMMDA’s Medical Modernization team partnered with the U.S. Army’s Medical Test and Evaluation Activity to conduct evaluations of Field Oxygen Generating systems at Fort Detrick, Maryland. This was a follow-on action to the March decision brief authorizing the testing partnership. (Official U.S. Army Motion Media by T. T. Parish/Released)
|Date Taken:
|12.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2022 12:43
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|869644
|VIRIN:
|221227-A-PJ332-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109391541
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|FORT DETRICK, MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
