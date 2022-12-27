U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity: A year in review, August 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In August, USAMMDA’s Medical Modernization team partnered with the U.S. Army’s Medical Test and Evaluation Activity to conduct evaluations of Field Oxygen Generating systems at Fort Detrick, Maryland. This was a follow-on action to the March decision brief authorizing the testing partnership. (Official U.S. Army Motion Media by T. T. Parish/Released)