    NSA Police Recruitment 2022

    UNITED STATES

    07.11.2022

    Video by Member: 1730336 and Member: 1736786

    National Security Agency

    This National Security Agency Police Recruitment video showcases the exciting opportunities to be an NSA police officer. Various interviews were conducted with real NSA Officers discussing the uniqueness of what it's like to be Police Officer at the National Security Agency and shared their stories on why they joined the NSA workforce.

    Date Taken: 07.11.2022
    Date Posted: 12.27.2022 11:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 869636
    VIRIN: 220711-O-YR580-619
    Filename: DOD_109391363
    Length: 00:03:16
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSA Police Recruitment 2022, by Member: 1730336 and Member: 1736786, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    recruitment
    NSA
    National Security Agency (NSA)
    NSA police

