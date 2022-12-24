This file includes random b-roll taken at the NORAD Tracks Santa Operations Center on Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Dec. 24, 2022. (Department of Defense video by Tech. Sgt. Duncan McElroy)
|Date Taken:
|12.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2022 09:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|869615
|VIRIN:
|221224-F-PJ703-0077
|Filename:
|DOD_109391098
|Length:
|00:00:19
|Location:
|PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NORAD Tracks Santa 2022, by Charles Marsh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT