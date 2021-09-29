Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NSW Trains in Croatia

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CROATIA

    09.29.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Ward 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    Members of US Naval Special Warfare Task Unit Europe (NSWTU-E) conduct immediate action drills at a small arms range using Colt MK 18 carbines in Cyprus alongside a Cypriot Underwater Demolition Team (MYK), September 7th, 2021. Joint Training in the eastern Mediterranean is essential in maintaining interoperability and strong relationships with out ally and partner nations, ensuring stability throughout the theater.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2021
    Date Posted: 12.27.2022 08:55
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 869611
    VIRIN: 210921-Z-WX003-1001
    Filename: DOD_109391061
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: HR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSW Trains in Croatia, by SSG Daniel Ward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Croatia
    NSW
    SOCEUR
    SOFinEurope

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT