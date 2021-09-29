NSW Trains in Croatia

Members of US Naval Special Warfare Task Unit Europe (NSWTU-E) conduct immediate action drills at a small arms range using Colt MK 18 carbines in Cyprus alongside a Cypriot Underwater Demolition Team (MYK), September 7th, 2021. Joint Training in the eastern Mediterranean is essential in maintaining interoperability and strong relationships with out ally and partner nations, ensuring stability throughout the theater.
