    SOCAFRICA Change of Command Ceremony 2019

    GERMANY

    06.28.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Special Operations Command Africa

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. J. Marcus Hicks transferred command of Special Operations Command Africa to U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Dagvin R.M. Anderson at Kelley Barracks, June 28, 2019.

    Date Taken: 06.28.2021
    Date Posted: 12.27.2022 08:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 869607
    VIRIN: 210702-A-NC569-001
    Filename: DOD_109390802
    Length: 00:56:29
    Location: DE

    SOCAF

