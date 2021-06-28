U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. J. Marcus Hicks transferred command of Special Operations Command Africa to U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Dagvin R.M. Anderson at Kelley Barracks, June 28, 2019.
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2022 08:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|869607
|VIRIN:
|210702-A-NC569-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109390802
|Length:
|00:56:29
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, SOCAFRICA Change of Command Ceremony 2019, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT