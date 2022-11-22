Staff Sgt. John Cone, 39th Contracting Squadron contract administrator, informed Airmen about the duties contracting performs at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Nov. 22, 2022. The 39th Contracting Squadron writes terms and conditions, oversees bids and purchases everything from construction equipment to uniforms. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger)
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2022 04:56
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|869606
|VIRIN:
|221122-F-CW240-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109390728
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|1, TR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Incirlik Audiogram: Staff Sgt. John Cone, 39th Contracting Squadron, by A1C Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT