    Seizing The High Ground | December 27, 2022

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.27.2022

    Video by Sgt. Jerod Hathaway 

    2ID Rotational BDE

    A short compilation video of some of the events happening during the two weeks prior to December 27, 2022 for 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division during KRF-12.

    Date Taken: 12.27.2022
    Date Posted: 12.27.2022 04:11
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Seizing The High Ground | December 27, 2022, by SGT Jerod Hathaway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LancerBrigade

