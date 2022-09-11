Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Incirlik Audiogram: Company Grade Officer Council Enlisted Mentorship

    11.09.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger 

    AFN Incirlik

    The Company Grade Officer Council promoted enlisted to commissioning mentorship on American Forces Network Incirlik at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Nov. 9, 2022. Prior-enlisted officers in the CGOC are available for Airmen to contact for guidance on various paths to commissioning. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger)

    Date Taken: 11.09.2022
    Date Posted: 12.27.2022 04:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 869603
    VIRIN: 221110-F-CW240-1002
    Filename: DOD_109390683
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: 1, TR

    This work, AFN Incirlik Audiogram: Company Grade Officer Council Enlisted Mentorship, by A1C Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Incirlik
    39th Air Base Wing
    AFN Incirlik

