The Company Grade Officer Council promoted enlisted to commissioning mentorship on American Forces Network Incirlik at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Nov. 9, 2022. Prior-enlisted officers in the CGOC are available for Airmen to contact for guidance on various paths to commissioning. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger)
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2022 04:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|869603
|VIRIN:
|221110-F-CW240-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109390683
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|1, TR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Incirlik Audiogram: Company Grade Officer Council Enlisted Mentorship, by A1C Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
