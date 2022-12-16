Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne Bass Speech

    1, TURKEY

    12.16.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger 

    AFN Incirlik

    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne Bass visited Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Dec. 16, 2022. During her visit, Chief Bass hosted an all-call focused on the future of the Air Force. After her speech, Chief Bass conducted a Q-and-A session regarding changes across the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger)

    Date Taken: 12.16.2022
    Date Posted: 12.27.2022 04:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 869602
    VIRIN: 221216-F-CW240-1001
    Filename: DOD_109390682
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: 1, TR

    This work, Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne Bass Speech, by A1C Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Incirlik
    39th Air Base Wing
    AFN Incirlik

