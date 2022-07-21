These videos are short form videos and feature 10th SFG(A) members while 352nd SOW C130 lands and takes off.
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2022 08:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|869601
|VIRIN:
|220721-Z-WX003-002
|Filename:
|DOD_109390681
|Length:
|00:00:04
|Location:
|HR
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Croatia JCET B-Roll, by SSG Daniel Ward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT