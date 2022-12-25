Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    380th AEW Gingerbread Competition

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    12.25.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Jacobs 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from across Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, compete to see who can build the most festive gingerbread house in under 30 minutes on Dec. 25, 2022. Special Judges include 380th Air Expeditionary Wing Commander, Brig. Gen. David R. Lopez, 380th Air Expeditionary Wing Command Chief, Chief Master Sgt. Jennifer McKeen, 380th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron Commander, Lt. Col. Marti Garrison, and 380th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron Senior Enlisted Leader, Chief Master Sgt. Janeithia Profit.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.25.2022
    Date Posted: 12.27.2022 00:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 869594
    VIRIN: 221225-F-VM471-005
    Filename: DOD_109390426
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: AE

    TAGS

    Holiday
    UAE
    Christmas
    AFCENT
    ADAB

