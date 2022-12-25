380th AEW Gingerbread Competition

Airmen from across Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, compete to see who can build the most festive gingerbread house in under 30 minutes on Dec. 25, 2022. Special Judges include 380th Air Expeditionary Wing Commander, Brig. Gen. David R. Lopez, 380th Air Expeditionary Wing Command Chief, Chief Master Sgt. Jennifer McKeen, 380th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron Commander, Lt. Col. Marti Garrison, and 380th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron Senior Enlisted Leader, Chief Master Sgt. Janeithia Profit.
|Date Taken:
|12.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2022 00:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|869594
|VIRIN:
|221225-F-VM471-005
|Filename:
|DOD_109390426
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|AE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
