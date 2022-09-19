Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Becoming inspection ready

    1, TURKEY

    09.19.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Dillon Audit 

    AFN Incirlik

    CMSgt Holly Burke, 39th Medical Group senior enlisted leader, CMSgt Anna Davis, 39th Wing Staff Agency, and CMSgt Lloyd Towns, Weapons Systems Security Group, talk about becoming inspection ready at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Sept. 19, 2022.

    Date Taken: 09.19.2022
    Date Posted: 12.27.2022 00:50
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 869593
    VIRIN: 220919-F-DJ826-960
    Filename: DOD_109390424
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: 1, TR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Becoming inspection ready, by SrA Dillon Audit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    inspection
    security
    medical
    chiefs
    chief chat

