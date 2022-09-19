CMSgt Holly Burke, 39th Medical Group senior enlisted leader, CMSgt Anna Davis, 39th Wing Staff Agency, and CMSgt Lloyd Towns, Weapons Systems Security Group, talk about becoming inspection ready at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Sept. 19, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2022 00:50
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|869593
|VIRIN:
|220919-F-DJ826-960
|Filename:
|DOD_109390424
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|1, TR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Becoming inspection ready, by SrA Dillon Audit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
