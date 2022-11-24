Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chosin Valley Rememberance

    SOUTH KOREA

    11.24.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Jack LeGrand and Sgt. Scott Sparks

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    U.S. and Republic of Korean forces remember the Battle of the Chosin Reservoir. (U.S. Army video by Sgt Scott Sparks)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.24.2022
    Date Posted: 12.26.2022 21:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 869591
    VIRIN: 221124-F-VY761-1001
    Filename: DOD_109390298
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chosin Valley Rememberance, by SrA Jack LeGrand and SGT Scott Sparks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ceremony
    Rememberance
    Chosin Reservoir

