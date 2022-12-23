Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Livestock Vaccine Production Equipment in Nairobi

    KENYA

    12.23.2022

    Video by Andrea Chaney 

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency

    DTRA and the Kenyan government partnered to renovate and supply new livestock vaccine production equipment in Nairobi. This investment will improve biosafety for the future and well-being of the Kenyan people and economy.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.23.2022
    Date Posted: 12.26.2022 11:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 869587
    VIRIN: 221223-D-HT311-375
    Filename: DOD_109390236
    Length: 00:03:21
    Location: KE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Livestock Vaccine Production Equipment in Nairobi, by Andrea Chaney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Vaccine
    Kenya
    CTR
    Defense Threat Reduction Agency
    DTRA
    Cooperative Threat Reduction

