Coast Guard responds to oil spill near Corpus Christi, Texas

Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi pollution responders monitor the response to an oil spill in the La Quinta Channel in Corpus Christi Bay, Texas, Dec. 25, 2022. Pollution responders estimated up to 3,800 gallons of light crude oil entered the water from a cracked pipeline near the Flint Hills Ingleside facility. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Stephen McConnell)