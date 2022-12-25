Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard responds to oil spill near Corpus Christi, Texas

    CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.25.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi pollution responders monitor the response to an oil spill in the La Quinta Channel in Corpus Christi Bay, Texas, Dec. 25, 2022. Pollution responders estimated up to 3,800 gallons of light crude oil entered the water from a cracked pipeline near the Flint Hills Ingleside facility. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Stephen McConnell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.25.2022
    Date Posted: 12.25.2022 14:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 869581
    VIRIN: 221225-G-G0108-2001
    Filename: DOD_109389968
    Length: 00:00:19
    Location: CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US 

    Downloads: 8
    High-Res. Downloads: 8

    TAGS

    Uscg
    oil
    Corpus Christi
    oil spill
    boom
    sheen

