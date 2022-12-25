Happy Holidays from C Btry, 5-4 ADAR in Slovakia

Happy Holidays from the Soliders of Charlie Battery, 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment deployed to Slovakia reinforcing NATO's eastern Flank.
|Date Taken:
|12.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.25.2022 11:44
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|869564
|VIRIN:
|221225-A-KM584-906
|PIN:
|24
|Filename:
|DOD_109389931
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Location:
|SK
|Hometown:
|ANSBACH, BY, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT