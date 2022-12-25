Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Happy Holidays from HHB, 5-7 ADA in Poland

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    POLAND

    12.25.2022

    Video by Maj. Robert Fellingham 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    Happy Holidays from the Soliders of Headquarters Battery, 5th Battalion, 7th Air Defense Artillery Regiment deployed to Poland reinforcing NATO's eastern Flank.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.25.2022
    Date Posted: 12.25.2022 11:44
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 869563
    VIRIN: 221225-A-KM584-681
    PIN: 23
    Filename: DOD_109389878
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: PL
    Hometown: BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holiday Season

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT