Sisters Reunite at Medical Site in Haiti - CP22

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/869561" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Hospitalman Christie Guerrier, from Port-au-Prince, Haiti, assigned to the hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), reunites with her sister, Johanne Marceus, a doctor in Haiti, at the medical site in Jeremie, Haiti, during Continuing Promise 2022, Dec. 15, 2022. The sisters, who had not seen each other in person since Guerrier moved to the U.S. in 2018, translated together during patient intake. Comfort is deployed to U.S. 4th Fleet in support of CP22, a humanitarian assistance and goodwill mission conducting direct medical care, expeditionary veterinary care, and subject matter expert exchanges with five partner nations in the Caribbean, Central and South America. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Lewis)