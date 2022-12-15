Sisters Reunite at Medical Site in Haiti - CP22

Hospitalman Christie Guerrier, from Port-au-Prince, Haiti, assigned to the hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), reunites with her sister, Johanne Marceus, a doctor in Haiti, at the medical site in Jeremie, Haiti, during Continuing Promise 2022, Dec. 15, 2022. The sisters, who had not seen each other in person since Guerrier moved to the U.S. in 2018, translated together during patient intake. Comfort is deployed to U.S. 4th Fleet in support of CP22, a humanitarian assistance and goodwill mission conducting direct medical care, expeditionary veterinary care, and subject matter expert exchanges with five partner nations in the Caribbean, Central and South America. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Lewis)
