Maj. Gen. Carpentier talks to a KAAL-TV reporter from Rochester MN about the annual NORAD Tracks Santa Christmas Eve event.
|Date Taken:
|12.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.24.2022 14:17
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|869542
|Filename:
|DOD_109389727
|Length:
|00:08:29
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Maj. Gen. Carpentier : KAAL-TV (Rochester MN), must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT