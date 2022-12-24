Happy Holidays from C Btry, 5-7 ADA in Poland

Happy Holidays from the Soldiers of Charlie Battery, 5th Battalion, 7th Air Defense Artillery deployed in Poland to reinforce NATO's eastern flank.
|Date Taken:
|12.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.24.2022 11:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|869533
|VIRIN:
|221224-A-KM584-821
|PIN:
|22
|Filename:
|DOD_109389711
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|PL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
