Lt. Gen Pelletier talks to a WNDU-TV reporter from South Bend, IN about the annual NORAD Tracks Santa Christmas Eve event.
|Date Taken:
|12.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.24.2022 11:22
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|869531
|Filename:
|DOD_109389709
|Length:
|00:06:35
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. Gen Pelletier : WNDU-TV South Bend, IN, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT