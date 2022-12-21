U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Aramis Zamudio, a human resources specialist with the 101st Human Resources Company, Task Force Rattlers, from Los Angeles, California, forward deployed to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, wishes Happy Holidays to his relatives and friends, Dec. 21, 2022. Zamudio competed in the 369th Sustainment Brigade NCO of the Quarter competition. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Sebastian Rothwyn)
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.24.2022 09:49
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|869527
|VIRIN:
|221221-Z-RV314-2006
|Filename:
|DOD_109389694
|Length:
|00:00:17
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Hometown:
|LOS ANGELES, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Staff Sgt. Aramis Zamudio - Holiday Season Shout-out, by SSG Sebastian Rothwyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
