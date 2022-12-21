U.S. Army Spc. Cosmas Nzivo, a utilities equipment repairer with the 24th Composite Supply Company, Task Force Renegade, from Ashburn, Virginia, forward deployed to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, wishes Happy Holidays to his relatives and friends, Dec. 21, 2022. Nzivo competed in the 369th Sustainment Brigade Soldier of the Quarter competition. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Sebastian Rothwyn)
|12.21.2022
|12.24.2022 09:50
|Greetings
|869526
|221221-Z-RV314-2004
|DOD_109389693
|00:00:16
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|ASHBURN, VA, US
This work, Spc. Cosmas Nzivo - Holiday Season Shout-out, by SSG Sebastian Rothwyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
